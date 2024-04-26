Concern over delay in completing renovation of bus stand

April 26, 2024 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry residents have raised concerns over the delay in renovation of the Rajiv Gandhi bus terminal on Maraimalai Adigal Salai, the works for which they say have been progressing slowly.

The bus terminal, being reconstructed at a cost of ₹15.75 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, has recorded poor progress compared with other infrastructure projects under way in Puducherry.

Built in 1986, the bus stand served as a combined facility for both inter-State and mofussil buses. The absence of adequate bus bays coupled with poor infrastructural facilities had troubled passengers and fleet operators alike. Realising this, the government decided to take up reconstruction of the bus stand under the Smart Cities Mission. Though the foundation stone for reconstruction was launched by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in June 2023, the works could not be taken up immediately due to strong protest from autorickshaw drivers and traders against demolition of shops at the bus stand.

The project has been dragging on, beyond the scheduled initial deadline of February 2024, which has now been extended to June. Official sources said that NBCC (India) Ltd., a Central government undertaking that has been awarded the contract to renovate the bus stand, has completed only 50% of the project owing to protests from traders. The Puducherry Municipality is yet to hand over the full extent of the site to NBCC (India) Ltd.

The Puducherry Municipality, to facilitate works, established a temporary bus stand on the AFT grounds on Cuddalore Road from where all buses were planned to be operated. Though all preliminary works have been completed at the temporary bus stand, the facility is yet to be put to use, a senior official said, adding: “The local body has laid roads and built toilets for passengers at the temporary bus stand.”

“Work on shifting a high mast lamp is also underway. However, fleet operators continue to operate and park buses at the terminus on Maraimalai Adigal Salai, inconveniencing commuters and disrupting works. The project is likely to be cross the revised deadline too owing to delay in handing over the full extent of site to the project contractor. The local body should immediately intervene and ensure that it gets implemented....”

