GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Concern over delay in completing renovation of bus stand

April 26, 2024 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Prasad

Puducherry residents have raised concerns over the delay in renovation of the Rajiv Gandhi bus terminal on Maraimalai Adigal Salai, the works for which they say have been progressing slowly.

The bus terminal, being reconstructed at a cost of ₹15.75 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, has recorded poor progress compared with other infrastructure projects under way in Puducherry.

Built in 1986, the bus stand served as a combined facility for both inter-State and mofussil buses. The absence of adequate bus bays coupled with poor infrastructural facilities had troubled passengers and fleet operators alike. Realising this, the government decided to take up reconstruction of the bus stand under the Smart Cities Mission. Though the foundation stone for reconstruction was launched by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in June 2023, the works could not be taken up immediately due to strong protest from autorickshaw drivers and traders against demolition of shops at the bus stand.

The project has been dragging on, beyond the scheduled initial deadline of February 2024, which has now been extended to June. Official sources said that NBCC (India) Ltd., a Central government undertaking that has been awarded the contract to renovate the bus stand, has completed only 50% of the project owing to protests from traders. The Puducherry Municipality is yet to hand over the full extent of the site to NBCC (India) Ltd.

The Puducherry Municipality, to facilitate works, established a temporary bus stand on the AFT grounds on Cuddalore Road from where all buses were planned to be operated. Though all preliminary works have been completed at the temporary bus stand, the facility is yet to be put to use, a senior official said, adding: “The local body has laid roads and built toilets for passengers at the temporary bus stand.”

“Work on shifting a high mast lamp is also underway. However, fleet operators continue to operate and park buses at the terminus on Maraimalai Adigal Salai, inconveniencing commuters and disrupting works. The project is likely to be cross the revised deadline too owing to delay in handing over the full extent of site to the project contractor. The local body should immediately intervene and ensure that it gets implemented....”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.