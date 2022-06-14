Computer centre at Tindivanam sealed for issuing fake voter cards

A case has been booked against its proprietor

The Villupuram district administration unearthed a fake voter identity card racket at Tindivanam on Monday and booked a case against the proprietor of a computer centre.

Official sources said that on information that fake voter identity cards were being issued by the computer centre on Kamatchi Amman Kovil Street, a team raided it.

The police said an investigation revealed that proprietor Suresh had issued fake voter identity cards for a fee. The team seized three computers and a printer and sealed the centre. A case has been booked against Suresh.