Complete MBBS admissions by Dec. 31, L-G tells CENTAC

The Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has instructed the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) to complete the MBBS admission process in adherence to the recent order of the Madras High Court by December 31.

The Lt. Governor, who had convened a meeting at the Raj Nivas, to discuss the issue of reserving 50% MBBS/BDS seats in private unaided medical colleges for government quota in the wake of the judicial ruling, said the Health Department would communicate the seat matrix to CENTAC by strictly adhering to the order of the High Court.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, officials at the meeting said there would be three rounds of counselling, followed by mop-up counselling, before completion of admission process by CENTAC. They also stated that the information regarding government seats and rules of reservation were given to the applicants in brochure 2020-21 (Vol. I & Vol. II).

The officials also briefed the Lt. Governor that the brochure 2020-21 regarding admission was published soon after the declaration of results of Plus 2 board examinations and the said brochure contained details of government quota and management quota of seats in private unaided medical colleges and also the reservation pattern, namely horizontal and vertical. The last date for filing application for medical courses was over on November 2.

The 50% seat sharing by private medical colleges and horizontal reservation of 10% for government school children were not included in the brochure issued by CENTAC as the policy decision taken by the Cabinet were yet to be approved by the Central Government.

The High Court had passed an order on December 11 stating that it was too late in the day to change the rules of the game after the selection process had commenced for medical courses. The court also noted that the draft Bill submitted by the Government of Puducherry to the Central Government for sharing of 50% seats by private unaided medical colleges was yet to be approved.

Ms. Bedi has instructed officials to closely follow up with the Centre about the draft Bill for 50% sharing of seats with government by private unaided medical colleges and also approval for 10% horizontal reservation for government schoolchildren. The fee for the year 2020-21 should be the same as that of the previous year. In future the CENTAC Committee should submit the draft Information Brochure to the government for approval before the same is published.

Among those who attended the meeting were Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary, A. Anbarasu, Development Commissioner/Chairman, CENTAC, J. Juliet Puspha, Secretary (Law), Chaudhari Abhijit Vijay, Secretary (Health), S. Mohankumar, Director (Health), P.T. Rudra Goud, Director (School Education)/Co-ordinator, CENTAC and S. Punithamary, Under Secretary (Health).