ADVERTISEMENT

Competition to select best creative student

February 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Children participating in various competitions held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 120 students from government and private schools are participating in various cultural events held to select the winner of State Best Creative Child Award. The two-day event is organised jointly by the Education Department and Jawahar Bal Bhavan. Students in the age group of 9 and 16 are participating in events such as music, painting, dance, poetry writing, creative writing and handicrafts. Competitions are held on the premises of Jawahar Bal Bhavan. The events will conclude on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US