Competition to select best creative student

February 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Children participating in various competitions held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Children participating in various competitions held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 120 students from government and private schools are participating in various cultural events held to select the winner of State Best Creative Child Award. The two-day event is organised jointly by the Education Department and Jawahar Bal Bhavan. Students in the age group of 9 and 16 are participating in events such as music, painting, dance, poetry writing, creative writing and handicrafts. Competitions are held on the premises of Jawahar Bal Bhavan. The events will conclude on Thursday.

