In search of innovative ways to handle the pandemic

Competition held by the Pondicherry Engineering College

The Covid Innovation Challenge hosted by the Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation featured a range of interesting designs for a variety of contact-less settings.

At the end of the grand finale which was held on a virtual platform, the three winning entries were CATS EYE (Contactless Authentication & Temperature Screening System), Angadi - Buy Local on Demand application and an on-site generation of electrochemically activated water disinfectant.

According to R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director – AIC-PECF, a series of innovation challenges were organised to empower a broader community engagement in fighting the pandemic. The objective of the event was to identify potential innovative products/projects in the prototype, proof of concept or minimum viable product stage, and to convert them into a commercial grade product by providing the necessary technology support through AIC-PECF’s incubation programme.

The final event was opened by the chief guest P. Priyatarshny, Director, Department of Industries & Commerce. The jury comprised of R. Sridar, associate professor, B. Hemakumar, assistant professor and N. Sivakumar, assistant professor Puducherry Technological University.

The winners will receive a seed prize amount along with incubation support at AIC-PECF incubation centre to scale and commercialize their innovative idea.

Out of close to 100 applications received from a wide gamut of applicant’s like social entrepreneurs, Ph.D scholars, senior faculty members and school innovators, after several rounds of screening the top seven ideas presented their innovation during the final pitching competition.

“We hope these ideas will inspire others to follow their passion, continue to innovate and make a difference,” said Mr. Sundaramurthy.