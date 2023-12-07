Compensatory working days for schools

December 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Directorate of School Education has announced compensatory working days in lieu of the four holidays declared in November and December for government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal on account of inclement weather.

Accordingly, December 9 will be a working day in lieu of the holiday declared on November 14, December 23 will be a working day in lieu of November 15, January 6, 2024 a working day in lieu of November 22 and January 20 a working day in lieu of the precautionary holiday declared on December 4.

V.G. Sivagami, Joint Director, School Education department, said the timetable on the compensatory working days will correspond to the week days that were declared a holiday.

