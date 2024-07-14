Commuters want basic amenities at temporary bus stand

It has been close to a month since the temporary bus stand started functioning from the Anglo French Textiles (AFT) grounds here, but lack of basic facilities at the bus shelter remains an inconvenience to passengers.

The Rajiv Gandhi bus terminus on Maraimalai Adigal Salai is being reconstructed at a cost of ₹15.75 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Considering the time required for reconstruction, the Puducherry Municipality had set up a temporary bus stand at AFT grounds, opposite to the Combined Court Buildings on Cuddalore Road.

However, the bus stand has been crying for basic amenities.

The absence of designated bus bays, haphazard parking of vehicles and lack of proper destination boards and adequate seating arrangements are some of the problems faced by passengers at the bus stand.

Thousands of commuters from various parts of Puducherry and from other places use the bus stand every day to reach their destination. However, the presence of a few chairs at the makeshift shelters serves less than 30 to 50 commuters at a time while others were forced to stand for long hours.

“Only seven to eight rows with total seating capacity of 50 is present in each shelter which is inadequate in a temporary bus stand like this. The local body should improve the basic amenities,” said L. Magesh, a resident of Indira Nagar.

The number of buses entering and exiting the bus stand is high. However, the temporary bus stand remains highly congested. There is hardly any space for the buses to take a turn. Hence, they are parked in a haphazard manner.

“Both mofussil and inter-state buses use the facility. Hence, the authorities should have set up separate bus stands to ease traffic congestion. Flex boards guiding passengers and buses on temporary bus stands should also be installed at the temporary bus stand and announcements on arrival be made through public address system,” according to an urban planner.