Commuters reel under heat in the absence of proper bus shelters

June 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the temperature rising in the city, residents using public transport are irked by the lack of amenities at bus stops.

Daily commuters, especially senior citizens and women, are compelled to sit on the footpaths or take shelter at shops near the bus stops to protect themselves from the searing heat.

The bus shelter is a basic amenity, but it is missing at many places. The need for bus shelters is felt more in summer, and the authorities continue to overlook it, say commuters.

The Union Territory has over 4,000 buses plying on inter-State and intra-State routes, and commuters depend on them in the absence of a reliable public transport system. However, most of the major routes do not have proper bus shelters, and commuters are forced to wait in the open, covering themselves against the scorching heat.

The bus stop at Indira Gandhi Square is one of the busiest as long-route buses, maxi cabs and local buses halt here. Though a bus shelter exists at the junction, it remains unused as it is located several metres away.

“Despite knowing that a large number of passengers frequently use the bus stop at Indira Gandhi Square, the officials concerned have failed to provide the required infrastructure. There are several such bus stops across the city which are crying out for attention,” says S. Mohan, a senior citizen.

Vinoth Thanvinsun, a private company employee, laments the absence of bus shelters in front of the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute on Gingee Salai. “Though all buses halt here, there is no proper bus shelter near the hospital that is frequented by the poor from across Puducherry. Commuters are forced to protect themselves from the heat by taking refuge at the private shops near the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

A senior official admits that most of the bus shelters in the city were damaged. The bus stops were notified 20 years ago, and the Transport Department will soon update its earlier notification based on the present requirements. “We will soon be coming out with a new list of 50 bus shelters. The new shelters will be conveniently located,” he said.