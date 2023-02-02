Commuters feel unsafe about parking their two-wheelers at Puducherry railway station

February 02, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The absence of a covered parking area has become a worrisome factor for commuters at the Puducherry railway station.

Hundreds of people who commute on the Puducherry-Villupuram-Chennai line on a daily basis are apprehensive to park their vehicles, especially two-wheelers, due to absence of a secure and covered parking facility at the station.

The railway had tendered the job of collecting a fee from commuters to park vehicles on the premises. It is an open area with no guards to keep a watch over the parked vehicles. The contractor collects ₹10 to park a two-wheeler for up to 12 hours and ₹20 for 24 hours.

“They collect money but there is no safety for the parked vehicles. Petrol and other accessories from the two-wheeler may go missing when we return after a day,” said S. Chandaru, who travels to Villupuram regularly as part of his sales job. “The railways could provide a shelter and deploy a security guard so that the vehicles stay safe and do not get damaged,” he said.

Commuters also complained of excess fee charged by the contractors. “If the vehicle is kept for a few hours after paying ₹20 for the prescribed 24 hours, they are asking us to pay ₹50. Sometimes, they even ask us to pay ₹60 for parking the vehicle for say about 35 hours. The railways should have a mechanism to monitor how the fees are collected and also provide proper shelter for the vehicles,” said Ravichandran, a resident of Ariankuppam, who regularly travels to Villupuram as part of work. He also complained about lack of reverse osmosis plants to provide clean drinking water on platforms.

According to a railway official, the issue of an uncovered parking lot had been taken up with higher authorities. The Puducherry railway station has figured in the list of stations to be developed along with the Egmore, Katpadi, Rameswaram and Madurai railway stations by the Union government, he said.

“There is a major plan for the modernisation of the railway station. It will have all amenities, including a reverse osmosis plant. The issue of excess fee has already been rectified and boards have been erected to show commuters the fee fixed by the railways. The daily commuters can also opt for a monthly pass for better convenience,” he added.