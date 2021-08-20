Community College begins admission

Interested candidates can register online by August 26

The Pondicherry University Community College has begun the admission process for various undergraduate courses for the new academic session.

The affiliate institution, which is modelled on American and Canadian community colleges, has called for online submission of applications from eligible students for courses in Computer Science, Commerce, Bio Chemistry, Visual Communications and UG vocational courses in Cardiac Lab, Operation Theatre and Optometry Technology.

There are diploma courses in Radiological Assistant, Electro Cardiography and Document Writing for one year, and certificate courses on Diabetic Care Management, and Yoga and Hospital Management for a duration of six months.

According to a university press note, the courses are designed in line with the needs and demands of the local community. More specifically, the main objective of the college is “to offer job-oriented courses based on the perceived community demand for specific manpower”.

Interested students having required qualifications for admission to undergraduate, diploma and certificate courses are requested to register their names online by August 26. Additional information regarding admission is available on the college website (pucc.edu.in) or in person at the institution in Lawspet during office working hours.