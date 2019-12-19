Puducherry

Communist Party of India launches padayatra in Puducherry

The padaytra, which will be held until December 23, is meant to highlight the “fascist” attitude of the Central government, organisers said

The Communist Party of India has launched a continuous padayatra until December 23 to highlight the “fascist,” attitude of the Central government and protect the rights of the people of the Union Territory.

A 23-member team from its State council will tour all constituencies in a phased manner. In the first phase, which started from Nellithope on Thursday, the team will visit Mudaliarpet, Ariankuppam, Manaveli, Bahour, Nettapakkam, Thirubhuvanai, Mangalam, Ossudu and Madagadipet.

Local unit secretary of the CPI, A. M Saleem, said the team would stay in a particular constituency overnight and commence the rally the next day. The first phase of the rally would end in Madagadipet on December 23. The party will re-launch the protest after Pongal, he said.

The main aim is to bring to the people the “anti-people and fascist,” agenda of the BJP. The rally is also aimed at bringing into the focus, the rights of the people of the UT and address their grievances, he added.

