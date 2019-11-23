Communist Party of India demands special investigation into death of sub inspection in Puducherry

The Communist Party of India has demanded the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a Sub- Inspector of Nettapakkam Police Station, Vibal Kumar.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, CPI local unit secretary A. M Saleem said the deceased officer’s family had refused to accept the body after the post-mortem, as they are suspicious about the cause of death. Mr. Kumar’s father had held a superior officer in Nettapakkam station responsible for the death of his son. The superior officer should be immediately suspended and an SIT constituted to probe the circumstances leading to Mr. Kumar's death, Mr Saleem said.

“The police claim the incident to be a case of suicide. There are reports that the SI has left behind a note in which he has raised serious charges against the superior officer. So, it needs a detailed investigation,” the CPI leader said. The style of functioning of a few officers in the recent past has brought disrepute to the entire police department. The government should immediately step in to take corrective measures, he said.

Former Minister R. Viswanathan said a fact -finding team of CPI would visit the deceased officer’s house and Netappakkam station to gather information. The party would stand by the deceased officer’s family, he said.

The SIT should also probe whether the death of the SI has any connection with a rape incident in Nettapakkam which was allegedly suppressed due to pressure exerted by ruling party members, Mr. Viswanathan said. He alleged that ‘mamool’ culture was very rampant in police stations. The nexus between a section of politicians and anti-social elements was also the reason for the present deteriorating law and order situation, the former Minister said.