Puducherry

Common Review Mission submits report to CM

Recommendations: The members of the common review mission submitting the report to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, in his chamber, on Friday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A Common Review Mission (CRM) sent by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to evaluate the government health services has submitted its report to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

The report submitted by the 13-member team headed by Kanwar Sen, advisor to Director General Health Services, Government of India, has among its key recommendations the formation of district programme management unit, implementing ASHA support system, imparting training and awareness creation on various programmes to health workers.

Two teams

The team, which began the evaluation last Saturday in Puducherry and Karaikal, also appreciated the motivation and coordination of the health workforce. The members split into two teams for assessing Puducherry and Karaikal regions separately. The final report was discussed with Secretary Health Udaya Kumar, Health Director G. Sriramulu and other officials before it was submitted to the Chief Minister.


