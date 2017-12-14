Committee to be formed to fix compensation for fishermen

The government will constitute a committee to decide on the beneficiaries and amount to be paid for the fishermen affected due to the construction of a rig by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. at Yanam.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Fund Committee, headed by the Chief Minister which met here on Wednesday, decided to constitute a committee to decide the compensation amount and beneficiaries.

The ONGC had provided about ₹8 crore to provide compensation to fishermen affected by the construction of the rig. The fishermen could not venture into the sea during the construction of the rig and they had been complaining about the depletion of the catch due to the ONGC’s venture.

The fishermen had protested against the offshore rig in East Godavari district. The government had promised to provide adequate financial assistance to compensate the loss, a senior official said. Apart from Mr. Narayanasamy, Minister for Fisheries Malladi Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and senior officials attended the meeting.