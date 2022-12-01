Committee constituted to look into the salary structure of MLAs

December 01, 2022 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Assembly Secretariat has constituted a committee to look into the salary structure of the MLAs and recommend suggestions.

A notice issued by Assembly Secretary J. Dayalane said the Committee would be headed by R. B. Ashok Babu, the nominated MLA belonging to the BJP. DMK MLA and former Minister A.M.H. Nazeem would be the vice-chairman. The members included R. Bhaskar alias Datchianamourthy (AINRC), K.S.P. Ramesh (AINRC), Ramesh Parambath (Congress) and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (Independent).

The first meeting of the committee was held at the Assembly on Wednesday. Speaker R. Selvam was present.