  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Live updates | Argentina vs Poland; Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Committee constituted to look into the salary structure of MLAs

December 01, 2022 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Assembly Secretariat has constituted a committee to look into the salary structure of the MLAs and recommend suggestions.

A notice issued by Assembly Secretary J. Dayalane said the Committee would be headed by R. B. Ashok Babu, the nominated MLA belonging to the BJP. DMK MLA and former Minister A.M.H. Nazeem would be the vice-chairman. The members included R. Bhaskar alias Datchianamourthy (AINRC), K.S.P. Ramesh (AINRC), Ramesh Parambath (Congress) and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (Independent).

The first meeting of the committee was held at the Assembly on Wednesday. Speaker R. Selvam was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.