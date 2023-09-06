ADVERTISEMENT

Comments sought from public on gas distribution policy

September 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The policy intends to promote the adoption of natural gas in the Union Territory as a green and clean fuel, to provide uninterrupted supply of natural gas, to develop applicable regulations and to encourage use of natural gas for industrial, commercial, transportation and household purposes in a phased manner

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Industries and Commerce has invited views from public on ‘Puducherry City Gas Distribution Policy 2023’. The draft of policy could be viewed on its website https://industry.py.gov.in/

The policy intends to promote the adoption of natural gas in the Union Territory as a green and clean fuel, to provide reliable/uninterrupted supply of natural gas, to develop applicable rules/regulations and to encourage use of natural gas for industrial, commercial, transportation and household purposes in a phased manner.

Public could mail the views at ind@py.gov.in or post the comments to the Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady, Puducherry-605009 within 15 days, an official release here said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US