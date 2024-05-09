Commemoration to mark anniversary of WWII armistice

The 79th anniversary of the armistice of May 8, 1945, marking the legal surrender of the Third Reich that brought an end to the second World War, was observed with commemoration events led by the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai on Wednesday.

In Puducherry, the remembrance was held at the Monument aux Morts (French War Memorial) on Goubert Avenue.

Shortly after the police band played the national anthems of India and France, Jean-Philippe Huther, Deputy Consul General of France in Puducherry, led the tributes to all the civilians and soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict.

Mr. Huther, was later joined by A. Kulothungan, District Collector, representing the Government of Puducherry, Colonel Eric Genot (Armament), and representatives of various civil and ex-servicemen’s associations in laying wreath at the war memorial.

A press note from the Consulate said that this year’s armistice anniversary also coincided with next month’s celebrations in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944, the liberation of Paris and finally the liberation of all of Western Europe from the Nazi yoke.

These victories were won at the cost of numerous sacrifices, both military and civilian. But the mobilisation of global democratic forces has succeeded in defeating highly militarised authoritarian regimes, the note said.

“At a time when Ukraine, on Europe’s doorstep, is fighting for its freedom and independence, and other countries are striving to maintain their territorial sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific, it is worth remembering the value of unity, which is fundamental to everyone attached to democracy”, Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, said.

The commemorations to those who fought for France, freedom and democracy provide an opportunity to recall the nature, values and necessity of the Strategic Partnership and Friendship between France and India, said the Consul General, who was in Kochi to welcome the French Navy’s multi-mission frigate ‘La Bretagne’ on May 7.

The commemoration in Karaikal was held in the courtyard of the Maison de France, followed by a ceremony at the French war memorial in town. The ceremony concluded with the band’s requiem ‘The Last Post’.

