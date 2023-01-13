ADVERTISEMENT

Combined annual NCC training camp draws to a close

January 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

314 cadets from senior and junior divisions from Cuddalore district participated and practical training was imparted on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading, physical fitness, and personality development 

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-day Combined Annual Training camp conducted by 4 TN Composite Technical NCC Group, Annamalai University, concluded at the Engineering Diamond Jubilee hostel at Annamalai Nagar on Friday.

About 314 cadets from Senior and Junior Divisions from Cuddalore district participated in the camp that began on January 6.  

Emphasis was laid on practical training on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading, physical fitness, and personality development. An awareness programme on leadership skills, yoga, self-defense, sports, and cultural activities were also conducted during the camp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cadets were exposed to the Services Selection Board process to join any of the tri-services as an officer. The training was conducted by an expert team comprising camp Commanding Officer Colonel N. Vasudevan and Deputy Commandant Colonel K.P. Vijayakumar. 

The Group Commander Colonel Somraj Gulia visited the camp on January 11, according to a press release.

Ends

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US