Combined annual NCC training camp draws to a close

January 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

An eight-day Combined Annual Training camp conducted by 4 TN Composite Technical NCC Group, Annamalai University, concluded at the Engineering Diamond Jubilee hostel at Annamalai Nagar on Friday.

About 314 cadets from Senior and Junior Divisions from Cuddalore district participated in the camp that began on January 6.

Emphasis was laid on practical training on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading, physical fitness, and personality development. An awareness programme on leadership skills, yoga, self-defense, sports, and cultural activities were also conducted during the camp.

The cadets were exposed to the Services Selection Board process to join any of the tri-services as an officer. The training was conducted by an expert team comprising camp Commanding Officer Colonel N. Vasudevan and Deputy Commandant Colonel K.P. Vijayakumar.

The Group Commander Colonel Somraj Gulia visited the camp on January 11, according to a press release.

