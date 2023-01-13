HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Combined annual NCC training camp draws to a close

314 cadets from senior and junior divisions from Cuddalore district participated and practical training was imparted on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading, physical fitness, and personality development 

January 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-day Combined Annual Training camp conducted by 4 TN Composite Technical NCC Group, Annamalai University, concluded at the Engineering Diamond Jubilee hostel at Annamalai Nagar on Friday.

About 314 cadets from Senior and Junior Divisions from Cuddalore district participated in the camp that began on January 6.  

Emphasis was laid on practical training on weapons, firing, weapon drill, map reading, physical fitness, and personality development. An awareness programme on leadership skills, yoga, self-defense, sports, and cultural activities were also conducted during the camp.

The cadets were exposed to the Services Selection Board process to join any of the tri-services as an officer. The training was conducted by an expert team comprising camp Commanding Officer Colonel N. Vasudevan and Deputy Commandant Colonel K.P. Vijayakumar. 

The Group Commander Colonel Somraj Gulia visited the camp on January 11, according to a press release.

Ends

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.