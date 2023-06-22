ADVERTISEMENT

‘Colours of Life’ features impressionistic works of Auroville artist

June 22, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Sathya primarily engages in the medium of oil, watercolour and acrylic, but is keen to experiment with other techniques

The Hindu Bureau

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Auroville Foundation Secretary Jayanti Ravi at the exhibition of Auroville artist Sathya Arunachalam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An art show, “Colours of Life”, featuring the impressionistic works of Auroville artist Sathya Arunachalam, is on at the Kalakendra Art Gallery, Bharat Nivas, the cultural space of the international township.

He believes that nature had constantly taught the truth of life. “I let myself flow in it; the momentum of the mood, light and shadow, and the liveliness of everything that is then defined in my art”, said the artist.

“My way of art is impressionism...I consider myself fortunate to stay in this environment and learn about various dimensions of life such as permaculture farming and forestry practised in different places in this community”, Sathya says.

This experience, he feels, stimulates a deep observation of nature, and is expressed through art. The show is on till June 30.

