College teachers protest against violence by students

Teachers of the government-run Tagore Arts College in Lawspet on Friday staged a dharna on the premises after an Assistant Professor was attacked with a brick when he tried to pacify two groups of students on the premises.

According to the police, two groups of students in the college exchanged blows and attacked each other with bricks and gravel. Sampath, an assistant professor, was hit with a brick on his chest by a group of students when he tried to calm down the clashing students.

The teachers in the college immediately rushed Mr. Sampath to the Government General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, teachers in the college resorted to a dharna demanding action against the students who indulged in violence and to provide security for them. The teachers submitted a memorandum to the college principal and officials in the Directorate of Higher Education.