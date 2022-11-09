College student crushed to death between two buses in Kallakurichi

Incident occurred while he was leaving the institute on his motorcycle

The Hindu Bureau KALLAKURICHI
November 09, 2022 22:04 IST

A second-year B. Com student of a private arts and science college was crushed to death after he got caught between two buses in front of the institution at Indili in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. The victim was identified as V. Divakar of Eduthavainatham near Kallakurichi.

The police said the incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. The victim who was leaving the college premises on his motorcycle tried to overtake a bus at the entrance when another bus also came. As a result, he was caught between them and was crushed. His body was shifted to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital.

A huge posse of police personnel have been deployed in the institution to prevent any untoward incident. A case has been registered.

