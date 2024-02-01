College bus turns into a student-run cafe

February 01, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An old college bus has got a new lease of life as a cafe at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC).

On Thursday, the college launched a novel start-up venture with an old college bus upcycled and refurbished as a cafe to be run by students.

A. Namassivayam, Minister for Home and Education, formally opened the ‘Les Students Cafe’, along with the ‘Pavendar Bharathidasan Garden’, on the campus.

Applauding the idea, the Minister said the student-run enterprise highlighted the importance of collaborative initiatives and the dynamic spirit within the college community.

Sasi Kanta Dash TGASC principal said the innovative idea of upgrading an old college bus into a cafe not only repurposes existing resources but also fosters student innovation and entrepreneurship in the campus community.

P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, MLA and Aman Sharma, Director of Higher and Technical Education, were among those who participated.

