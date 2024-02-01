GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College bus turns into a student-run cafe

February 01, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister A. Namassivayam, having a word with Sasi Kanta Dash, Principal of the college, after inaugurating the start up canteen ‘Les Students Cafe’, at Tagore Government Arts and Science College in Puducherry on Thursday.

Education Minister A. Namassivayam, having a word with Sasi Kanta Dash, Principal of the college, after inaugurating the start up canteen ‘Les Students Cafe’, at Tagore Government Arts and Science College in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An old college bus has got a new lease of life as a cafe at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC).

On Thursday, the college launched a novel start-up venture with an old college bus upcycled and refurbished as a cafe to be run by students.

A. Namassivayam, Minister for Home and Education, formally opened the ‘Les Students Cafe’, along with the ‘Pavendar Bharathidasan Garden’, on the campus.

Applauding the idea, the Minister said the student-run enterprise highlighted the importance of collaborative initiatives and the dynamic spirit within the college community.

Sasi Kanta Dash TGASC principal said the innovative idea of upgrading an old college bus into a cafe not only repurposes existing resources but also fosters student innovation and entrepreneurship in the campus community.

P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, MLA and Aman Sharma, Director of Higher and Technical Education, were among those who participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.