Collector reviews monsoon preparedness

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has directed the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipalities and Commune Panchayats to complete the maintenance of roads, de-silting of canals and drains before the commencement of northeast monsoon.

District Collector and Secretary to Government (Revenue/Relief and Rehabilitation) T. Arun, in a release on Tuesday, said that the northeast monsoon was expected to commence on October 20.

The Collector also held a meeting with officials of various departments including police, PWD, local administration, revenue, health and electricity to review the preparedness for N-E monsoon. Each department has been assigned with specific task to perform before the onset of monsoon, the release said.

The Electricity Department has been asked to take up maintenance of electric poles, overhead lines and junction boxes on a priority basis.

The Forest Department should carry out pruning of trees in coordination with Electricity Department after following all safety measures.

The Health Department has been directed to stock adequate quantity of essential and life-saving drugs. The department should also concentrate on preventing spread of vector-borne diseases, the release added.