Collector orders road improvement

District Collector T. Arun has directed the Public Works and Electricity departments to take up road improvement works from Venketasubba Reddiyar Statue to the Railway Gate on Cuddalore Road.

In his order issued on December 3, under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Mr. Arun, citing traffic bottlenecks on the stretch, has directed the PWD to shift the median to the centre of the road and lay a proper road on the left out portions of the stretch. The Electricity Department should immediately shift the existing electrical poles on the western side of the median and provide lighting arrangements on the central median, the order directed.

Municipal authorities should consult the traffic police to provide traffic arrangements in the existing space.