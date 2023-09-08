ADVERTISEMENT

Collector orders removal of banners from public places in Puducherry

September 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Collector E. Vallavan in his order has directed the authorities to raise the cost of removal from the persons who had encroached the roads

The Hindu Bureau

The Estate Officers of PWD and local bodies have been directed to provide necessary manpower for the removal of the publicity materials in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The District Collector, E. Vallavan, on Friday issued an order directing the Public Works Department and local bodies to remove banners, cut-outs, flag poles, hoardings and scaffoldings from main road junctions such as Rajiv Gandhi Square, Indira Gandhi Square, Shivaji Square, Marapalam junction, Anna Square, Venketasubba Reddiyar Statue, Thiyagi Subbaiyah Square, Ajantha Signal junction, Murungapakkam and central medians.

Estate Officers of both the departments have to ensure removal of banners in the allied roads/rural roads and in areas wherever it was necessary, he said.

He directed the Estate Officers of PWD and local bodies to provide necessary manpower for the removal of the publicity materials. The police have been directed to provide additional force during the removal drive. The Collector has also directed the authorities to raise the cost of removal from the persons who had encroached the roads.

In his order, he also directed the police to take measures to prevent display of banners and other publicity materials in public places.

