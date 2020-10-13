Collector orders attaching of Amudhasurabhi fuel outlets

The outlet will be attached to the office of Tahsildar-cum- Incident Commander, Oulgaret taluk. Photo: Special arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

13 October 2020 02:03 IST

They did not comply with directive on uninterrupted supply

Collector T. Arun on Monday issued an order attaching petrol and diesel outlets run by the Amudhasurabhi wing of the Puducherry Cooperative Wholesale Stores on ECR, Kottupalayam, Lawspet, for not complying with the earlier directive to provide uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to government vehicles.

Mr. Arun, in his order, said the outlet would be attached to the office of Tahsildar-cum-Incident Commander, Oulgaret taluk, to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to government vehicles for facilitating administrative continuity.

The retail outlet would be operated by the managing director, cooperative building centre.

The concerned agency was bound to ensure sufficient stock and supply of gas for the government vehicles.

Last week, the Collector had issued a warning to the striking employees to resume work so as to ensure supply of petrol and diesel for government vehicles.

He had expressed concern about disruption of government-related works, especially in the COVID-19 containment zones, due to non-availability of petrol and diesel for government vehicles.