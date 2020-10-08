Collector issues directive to Amudhasurabi on supply of POL for govt. vehicles

In an order issued on Wednesday night, the Collector said non-functioning of outlets had led to shortage in supply of petroleum products to government vehicles.

District Collector T. Arun has directed the Pondicherry Co-operative Wholesale Stores Limited, which runs Amudhasurabi outlets, to ensure uninterrupted supply of POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants) for government vehicles.

In an order issued on Wednesday night, the Collector said non-functioning of outlets had led to shortage in supply of petroleum products to government vehicles.

Since the government vehicles solely depended on Amudhasurabi for POL, disruption in supply would affect administrative works.

Shortage in supply had affected administrative continuity and various enforcement activities of the government including works in containment zones, the order said.

He had directed cooperative authorities to ensure appropriate supply chain. A rotating system should be followed in providing POL so as to ensure gas for all department vehicles. Priority should be given to Fleet Card Holders, the order said.

Violation of the order would invite punishment under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The outlets would be attached to a functioning organisation to ensure adequate supply, the order said.