Collector inspects flyover work

November 23, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan on Tuesday inspected the work on the Janakipuram junction flyover on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

According to an official, the total length of the flyover will be 60 metres, and it is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the four-laning of the Janakipuram-Puducherry bypass. On completion, the bi-directional flyover will facilitate free flow of traffic at the junction, which is near the Villupuram bus terminus. The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Later, Mr. Mohan conducted an inspection at the Iruvelpattu Primary Health Centre. He interacted with outpatients and pregnant women and sought information on the treatment being given to them. The Collector also inspected the scan centres and the pharmacy.