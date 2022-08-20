Collector holds meeting to review preparations for Vinayaka Chathurti festival

As procession day falls on Sunday, authorities plan additional measures for traffic management

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 20, 2022 19:24 IST

Collector organises meeting with officials of various departments to discuss traffic arrangements and review precautions to be taken to maintain law and order on the procession day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector E. Vallavan on Saturday held a meeting with officials of Police, Revenue, Local Administration, Public Works, Electricity, Health and Science and Technology departments to review the preparations for the Vinayaka Chathurthi procession scheduled to be held on September 4.

The meeting was held to discuss traffic arrangements and the precautions to be adopted to maintain law and order on the day of procession. As the procession day falls on a Sunday, the authorities have to take additional measures for traffic management to avoid inconvenience to people visiting the Sunday market. 

The feedback received by the police, according to an official, was that this time there could be more number of Ganesh pandals and idols for immersion. At the meeting, the Collector has directed the police to concentrate on locations where new Ganesh pandals are going to be erected for puja ahead of the procession, said an officer. 

Alternate routes are also being suggested for the procession to avoid traffic snarls. The Collector has decided to hold a meeting with the organisers of Vinayaka Chathurthi procession on August 25, he said. 

