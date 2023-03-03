ADVERTISEMENT

Collector directs police to initiate stern action on drug peddlers and sexual abuse accused during the law and order review meeting

March 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police should ensure cases registered, especially those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, are watertight. The offenders should not be allowed to get away citing loopholes in the case, says Puducherry Collector in-charge

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan chairing the law and order meeting with SPs at the Collectorate in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry Collector in-charge D. Manikandan has directed the police to initiate stern action against drug peddlers and those involved in offences of sexual abuse against children.

Chairing a law and order review meeting at the District Collectorate on Friday, he said the police should ensure maximum punishment to offenders.

Police should ensure cases registered, especially those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, are watertight. The offenders should not be allowed to get away citing loopholes in the case. Cases should be investigated in a manner to ensure maximum punishment for the offences committed, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have directed the police not to give any room for offenders arrested for sexual offences to intimidate the children. In most cases, the children will be lodged in government homes. There are reports about children getting intimidated by the offenders at the homes. They try to intimidate them with the aim to weaken the case. The police should ensure such things are not happening at homes,” he told The Hindu.

He also directed the police to comedown heavily on anti-social elements. The police should increase patrolling during night hours. The night patrolling team should be asked to monitor movement of anti-social elements, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US