Collector directs police to initiate stern action on drug peddlers and sexual abuse accused during the law and order review meeting

March 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Collector in-charge D. Manikandan has directed the police to initiate stern action against drug peddlers and those involved in offences of sexual abuse against children.

Chairing a law and order review meeting at the District Collectorate on Friday, he said the police should ensure maximum punishment to offenders.

Police should ensure cases registered, especially those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, are watertight. The offenders should not be allowed to get away citing loopholes in the case. Cases should be investigated in a manner to ensure maximum punishment for the offences committed, he said.

“I have directed the police not to give any room for offenders arrested for sexual offences to intimidate the children. In most cases, the children will be lodged in government homes. There are reports about children getting intimidated by the offenders at the homes. They try to intimidate them with the aim to weaken the case. The police should ensure such things are not happening at homes,” he told The Hindu.

He also directed the police to comedown heavily on anti-social elements. The police should increase patrolling during night hours. The night patrolling team should be asked to monitor movement of anti-social elements, he said.