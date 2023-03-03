HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector directs police to initiate stern action on drug peddlers and sexual abuse accused during the law and order review meeting

Police should ensure cases registered, especially those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, are watertight. The offenders should not be allowed to get away citing loopholes in the case, says Puducherry Collector in-charge

March 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan chairing the law and order meeting with SPs at the Collectorate in Puducherry on Friday.

District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan chairing the law and order meeting with SPs at the Collectorate in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry Collector in-charge D. Manikandan has directed the police to initiate stern action against drug peddlers and those involved in offences of sexual abuse against children.

Chairing a law and order review meeting at the District Collectorate on Friday, he said the police should ensure maximum punishment to offenders.

Police should ensure cases registered, especially those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, are watertight. The offenders should not be allowed to get away citing loopholes in the case. Cases should be investigated in a manner to ensure maximum punishment for the offences committed, he said.

“I have directed the police not to give any room for offenders arrested for sexual offences to intimidate the children. In most cases, the children will be lodged in government homes. There are reports about children getting intimidated by the offenders at the homes. They try to intimidate them with the aim to weaken the case. The police should ensure such things are not happening at homes,” he told The Hindu.

He also directed the police to comedown heavily on anti-social elements. The police should increase patrolling during night hours. The night patrolling team should be asked to monitor movement of anti-social elements, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.