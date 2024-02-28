GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector directs police to identify source of drug trade in Puducherry

February 28, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A. Kulothungan holding the NCORD Committee in Puducherry Wednesday.

A. Kulothungan holding the NCORD Committee in Puducherry Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A district-level committee meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was organised here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Puducherry Collector A. Kulothungan involving departments of Police, Revenue, Education, Health, Port, Agriculture and Forest. The meeting was also attended by officials from the Indian Coast Guard.

NCORD is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring coordination among various stakeholders from the grassroot level to tackle drug menace in the country.

Mr. Kulothungan told The Hindu that the meeting was to take stock of the drug abuse issues and evolve a coordinated plan to combat drug trafficking. The Collector said he had directed the police to identify the source of supply and take measures to break the supply chain. He stressed on the need to speed up investigation and trial in drug trafficking cases.

The committee decided to constitute Sub-Divisional Magistrate level committees for initiating measures to curb the menace. A decision was taken to utilise the anti-narcotic cells in higher educational Institutions to create more awareness on the dangers of drug abuse. 

