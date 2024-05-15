Collector chairs NCORD meeting in Puducherry

A district-level committee meeting of Narco Coordination Centre held at the District Collectorate on Wednesday deliberated on the ways to curb drug menace in Puducherry.

The meeting chaired by District Collector A. Kulothungan discussed on the ways to conduct more awareness programmes in schools and colleges. The meeting discussed about involving students who actively participate in sport and cultural activities for the awareness programmes. A review of the action taken on the recommendations given in the last meeting was done, an official release here said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya, senior officials from Revenue, Tourism, School Education, Agriculture, Social Welfare and Agriculture departments attended the meeting. Officers of the Indian Coast Guard also attended the meeting.

