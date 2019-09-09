Collect and recycle initiative gives coastline clean look, post immersion

Loads of materials leftover after the idol immersion ceremony along the coastline during the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations are being recycled under an initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE).

The DSTE, along with a Bahour-based NGO Evergreen Association, had established a flower garland collection centre on the Beach Road where the idol processions culminated.

Three containers

Volunteers of the association received all materials including flower garlands from the idols and stored them in three different containers — one for collecting flowers and garlands, the other for collecting plastic and another for cloth materials.

Around one tonne of garlands and 200 kg of plastic materials were collected during the Vinayaka idol procession. The flowers and garlands collected were taken to Pillayarkuppam for vermi composting.

All the collected flowers and garlands will be composted within 15 days and used for developing casuarina nursery, which is the major cultivation practice in the area.

Marine organisms spared

This initiative not only avoided sullying the aesthetics of the beach but also checked accumulation of materials such as flower garlands used to bedeck the Vinayaka idol or plastic materials including carry bags and incense covers.

The accumulation of materials in the sea can affect littoral marine organisms like crabs, mussel etc., the DSTE said.