Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police resumes its sailing expedition

June 16, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The 25-member all-women ‘Sea Sailing Expedition’ of the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police resumed its sail on Friday morning from Thengaithittu. The team started its sailing expedition from Chennai Port on June 10 as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Tamil Nadu women’s police force. The expedition reached Puducherry on Thursday evening. After a night’s break, the sailing resumed. Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security, Puducherry Police, S. Palanivelu, flagged off the expedition near the harbour.

