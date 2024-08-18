ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard’s air enclave inaugurated

Published - August 18, 2024 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The newly inaugurated Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) inside Puducherry Airport from Chennai. Mr. Singh was in Chennai to inaugurate the Indian Coast Guard’s newly constructed Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre there and its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Puducherry.

The CGAE will be equipped with Chetak and Advanced Light Helicopter squadrons. The facility will enhance the aerial surveillance and response capabilities of the CG station. .

The deployment of helicopter in the enclave here would help in enhancing maritime security and providing efficient response to emergencies, the maritime agency said in a release.

Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Director General of Police Shalini Singh, Inspector General of Police Ajit Kumar Singla, and Commander of Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu, Indian Coast Guard, Deputy Inspector General S.S. Dasila  were present at the CGAE facility for the virtual inauguration.

