Coast Guard to launch aerial missions from Puducherry Airport

In a major step towards enhancing the aerial surveillance capabilities of the Coast Guard along the Puducherry coastline, the maritime agency would soon operationalise its air enclave inside the Puducherry Airport making it possible for CG station in Puducherry to launch quick airborne search and rescue missions.

The air enclave with a taxi track opposite the terminal building of the Puducherry Airport will be virtually inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 18, a source told The Hindu.

Once operationalised, the air enclave would be the base for a single engine Chetak helicopter ready for any surveillance missions on the Puducherry coastline. In addition to the Chetak helicopter, the Coast Guard has plans to deploy an Advanced Light Helicopter at the air enclave in the future, the source said.

“The air enclave will enhance our operational capabilities. We will be able to deploy airborne surveillance and rescue missions faster. At present, aerial missions are launched from Chennai or from offshore patrol vessels. We will be able to launch faster missions for any distress calls from now. The air enclave would also help in the expansion of CG station here,” the source said.

The CG has plans to deploy more boats and interceptor crafts after the process of land acquisition at the Puducherry Port gets completed. The territorial administration has agreed to provide four acres of land near the Port for setting up a CG base in Puducherry, CG sources said.

