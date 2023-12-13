Coast Guard reviews preparedness

December 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard (CG) Region (East) has carried out an inspection of the Coast Guard facilities in Puducherry and Karaikal region recently. He visited the Coast Guard District Headquarters at Puducherry and CG station at Karaikal. He interacted with CG staff to assess the operational preparedness of the maritime agency along the Puducherry and Karaikal coast. It was his maiden visit to the Union Territory after assuming charge as Commander, CG, East in November, a release here said.

