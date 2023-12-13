ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard reviews preparedness

December 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard (CG) Region (East) during a visit to the Coast Guard District Headquarters in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard (CG) Region (East) has carried out an inspection of the Coast Guard facilities in Puducherry and Karaikal region recently. He visited the Coast Guard District Headquarters at Puducherry and CG station at Karaikal. He interacted with CG staff to assess the operational preparedness of the maritime agency along the Puducherry and Karaikal coast. It was his maiden visit to the Union Territory after assuming charge as Commander, CG, East in November, a release here said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US