December 08, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued three persons from the Floating Production Unit (FPU) Tahara, located 30 nautical miles off Cuddalore coast. Acting on a distress call, the ICG deployed an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the area falling right on the track of Cyclone Mandous. Despite the prevalent fury of the cyclone, the ALH braved the situation and safely evacuated three persons from the oil rig, a press release said.