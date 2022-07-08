Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Puducherry

The Indian Coast Guard rescued nine fishermen who were stranded in the sea of Puducherry coast after their boat developed mechanical failure. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued nine fishermen who were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours after their vessel developed a mechanical snag, off the coast of Puducherry.

Acting on a distress call from the boat owner and the Fisheries department in Puducherry, the ICG deployed the ICGS C-435, a small tow vessel, to locate and safely bring ashore the fishing boat which was stranded off Sasikala Thottam.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the fishermen had been stranded at sea since July 5 after the boat developed mechanical failure. The crew and boat were safely brought back to shore, he added.