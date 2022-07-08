Puducherry

Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Puducherry

The Indian Coast Guard rescued nine fishermen who were stranded in the sea of Puducherry coast after their boat developed mechanical failure.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued nine fishermen who were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours after their vessel developed a mechanical snag, off the coast of Puducherry.

Acting on a distress call from the boat owner and the Fisheries department in Puducherry, the ICG deployed the ICGS C-435, a small tow vessel, to locate and safely bring ashore the fishing boat which was stranded off Sasikala Thottam.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the fishermen had been stranded at sea since July 5 after the boat developed mechanical failure. The crew and boat were safely brought back to shore, he added.


