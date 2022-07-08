Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Puducherry
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued nine fishermen who were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours after their vessel developed a mechanical snag, off the coast of Puducherry.
Acting on a distress call from the boat owner and the Fisheries department in Puducherry, the ICG deployed the ICGS C-435, a small tow vessel, to locate and safely bring ashore the fishing boat which was stranded off Sasikala Thottam.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the fishermen had been stranded at sea since July 5 after the boat developed mechanical failure. The crew and boat were safely brought back to shore, he added.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.