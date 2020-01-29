Puducherry

Coast Guard personnel take up clean-up drive

Students taking part in a special coastal clean-up drive organised as part of 43rd anniversary of Coast Guard held on Auroville Beach near Puducherry on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Initiative to create awareness on keeping beaches clean

A team of volunteers launched a clean-up drive on Auroville beach as part of the 43rd anniversary celebrations of Indian Coast Guard.

According to a press note, the aim of the operation was to create awareness among local communities and youth on keeping beaches clean and free from plastic waste.

Sanjiv Trikha, Deputy Inspector General, Commander, Coast Guard, Puducherry, flagged off the clean-up initiative.

More than 250 students, including those from the Sabari Vidyashram Higher Secondary School and PIMS College of Nursing, Kasturba Gandhi College and Pondicherry University, joined Coast Guard personnel in the drive.

400 kg garbage

Volunteers collected and cleared an estimated 400 kg of garbage.

The waste was disposed of with the assistance of workers from the Kottakuppam Municipality.

