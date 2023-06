June 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As part of its social outreach initiatives, the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters-13 (Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu) organised a blood donation camp on Wednesday. The Coast Guard personnel donated blood to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute. The blood collected would be used for needy patients. DIG V. Anbarasan, TM, Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters-13 inaugurated the blood donation camp, Coast Guard said in a press release.

