Coast Guard DIG calls on Puducherry Chief Minister

February 27, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Deputy Inspector General S.S Dasila, Commander, Headquarters, Indian Coast Guard, Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu on Tuesday made a courtesy call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

An official release here said, during the meeting the Chief Minister and the DIG discussed ways to strengthen coastal security in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The DIG also briefed the Chief Minister about CG’s plans to improve coastal infrastructure in the region. Speaker R. Selvam was also present on the occasion.

Mr. Dasila had recently called on the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.