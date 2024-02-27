GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard DIG calls on Puducherry Chief Minister

The DIG briefed the Chief Minister about Coast Guard’s plans to improve coastal infrastructure in the region

February 27, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DIG S.S. Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard, on Tuesday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

DIG S.S. Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard, on Tuesday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Inspector General S.S Dasila, Commander, Headquarters, Indian Coast Guard, Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu on Tuesday made a courtesy call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

An official release here said, during the meeting the Chief Minister and the DIG discussed ways to strengthen coastal security in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The DIG also briefed the Chief Minister about CG’s plans to improve coastal infrastructure in the region. Speaker R. Selvam was also present on the occasion.

Mr. Dasila had recently called on the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

