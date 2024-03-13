ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard Commander visits Puducherry base

March 13, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Indian Coast Guard Eastern Region, during a visit to the base in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Indian Coast Guard Eastern Region, undertook a visit to the headquarters of the Coast Guard District No. 13 (Puducherry and Tamil Nadu) on Tuesday.

The two-day visit is to assess the infrastructure and operational readiness of the headquarter base.

Mr. Michael was briefed about the facilities by Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila, Commander, in Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also interacted with officers and staff and discussed recent activities, ongoing infrastructure projects and potential challenges on coastal security, a press note from the Coast Guard said.

The Flag Officer oversaw first-hand infrastructure development on the upcoming Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) and Remote Operating Station in Puducherry.

The CGAE, when commissioned, is expected to improve the Indian Coast Guard’s performance in its surveillance and reconnaissance role off the coastline of Puducherry region, the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US